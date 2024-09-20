Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​RUAIDHRI Higgins is relishing the visit of champions Shamrock Rovers to Brandywell for a game he believes has the potential to capture the imagination of football fans around the country.

​It's certainly a mouth-watering prospect with both teams vying for the league title following Rovers' recent resurgence as they now sit just four points behind Derry who are four points further adrift from leaders Shelbourne going into a significant weekend.

Saturday's morale-boosting performance and result against Shels in the FAI Cup quarter-final couldn't have come at a better time for Higgins' troops and sets Friday's league meeting with Rovers up to be a potential classic.

"It's another exciting game and one to whet the appetite and one I'm sure our supporters are looking forward to. So hopefully we can get that same energy around the ground and on the pitch and a similar result would do nicely.

Ruaidhri Higgins and Andre Wisdom pictured at yesterday's press conference. Photograph by Adam Morrison.

"The bigger the games the better for Irish football and to promote the league," he added.

"The more big games like that [the cup game against Shels], especially on live TV, the better. It captures the imagination of football fans around the country and Derry City versus Shamrock Rovers is certainly another one of those."

Higgins refused to write Rovers off in the race for the title over recent months where it looked highly unlikely they could challenge for five in a row and he didn't rise to the bait this week when it was suggested victory for Derry on Friday would signal an end for the Hoops.

"We know a win would certainly strengthen our case that's for sure and that's all we're focussed on. If we win and it damages other teams then so be it.

"I always say it's too dangerous to look at what other clubs are doing and looking at other results. We want to be in control of our own destiny. If we get three points tomorrow night then we know it'll put us in a good position."

Higgins isn't one to get too high or too low after a game but he's certain his team can get a significant result this weekend if they are to replicate what was one of their most complete team performances against Shels last week.

“The week before it was a disaster and then a week later we're peaking at the right time so it's important we find a balance. I know in life at the minute balance isn't really part of people's agendas.

"Listen, we played really well last week and know if we replicate that as many times as possible from now until the end of the season then great."

Higgins and his assistant Paul Hegarty were in Galway on Monday night watching Rovers edge out their opponents 2-1 after a late controversial goal. He knows only too well what to expect from Stephen Bradley's troops.

"They are an exceptional team. They have possibly the most depth in their squad than I've ever seen in the league and like for like everywhere.

"They have an incredible squad of players built up over a number of years. In terms of depth I've possibly never seen it before. We have a good group of players too and I think tomorrow night will be an interesting game and one we're really looking forward to."

Will we see a Derry team on the frontfoot, coming out of the blocks fast like they did so effectively last weekend?

"Every game has different challenges. And every team has different strengths. We played Rovers three times this year and we were very close down in Tallaght to getting a win.

“The 3-1 defeat here we actually played really well for the first 55 minutes and got done by lapses of concentration and then we were poor down there the last time we played them in the 1-0 game.

“We know if we bring our 'A' game or somewhere close to our full potential then we can beat anyone in this league and we need to bring that tomorrow that’s for sure.”