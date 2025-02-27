TIERNAN Lynch admits he didn't know it was a red card offence to leave the confines of the technical area after his sending off against Bohemians which denies him his place in the dugout for the visit of Waterford.​

​However, the City boss defiantly insists he has 'no regrets' about running to the defence of Shane Ferguson and warned opposition teams that 'if you're going to take on one of us, you're going to have to take on all of us!"

The Belfast man will serve a one match suspension tonight for his actions last weekend where he marched into the opposition's technical box to challenge Bohs boss Alan Reynolds who got involved in a clash with City left-back Ferguson.

Both team managers were sent to the stands by the match official just 16 minutes into the clash at Brandywell with the referee indicating the action was because the pair stepped outside their respective touchline areas.

Lynch is willing to take the punishment 'on the chin' and admits his wrongdoing but was surprised his actions warranted a straight red.

"It was hugely frustrating on my part and probably from a professional perspective it was wrong," he admitted.

"I should've stayed in my technical area. I actually wasn't aware of that being a rule." It was a harsh decision, particularly so early in the contest and given he hadn't committed another offence previously.

Match officials are urged to caution the offending coach or backroom team member should they "clearly or persistently not respect the confines of their teams' technical area" or deliberately enter the technical area of the opposing team in a 'non confrontational' manner.

Tempers flare following Michael Duffy goal against Bohemians. Photograph: George Sweeney

The officials can then issue red should the coach or manager "enter the opposing technical area in an aggressive or confrontational way".

The Brandywell boss insists there was 'no malice' in his actions and claims he was walking towards the incident involving his opposite number with the intention to 'diffuse the situation.'

"There was no malice in me going in there," he insisted.

"It wasn't confrontational on my part. It was to go and diffuse the situation.

"So I was frustrated with my own part and frustrated with the sending off. I personally didn't think it was a sending off but I'll take it on the chin.

"At the same time we're trying to create this one for all and all for one environment at the football club where if you're going to take on one of us you're going to have to take on all of us. I don't regret going in there."

So how does his touchline suspension affect his preparations or in-game management of the game against Waterford?

"I feel like I'm blessed with the group of players and staff that I have. It won't necessarily affect matchday and the 90 minutes of the game.

"I can't stand in the technical area but hopefully they will be well versed and well drilled and Seamus [Lynch], Andy [Mitchell], Fats [Patrick McEleney], whoever it may be, they are more than capable of stepping in and filling my shoes,” concluded the Candy Stripes boss.