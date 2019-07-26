In form Derry City ready for Finn Harps test

Derry City manager, Declan Devine is happy to add Grant Gillespie to his midfield options, an area where he felt his squad needed strengthened.

Gillespie, who has signed until the end of the season, impressed during a recent trial and Devine believes his years of experience playing in the SPL will only help his squad.

“I’m delighted to get Grant, it was an area in the squad that I felt we didn’t have enough strength in depth and we feel Grant will improve us,” he insisted.

“He played in a behind closed doors game last week, but he didn’t need to play in that game because we knew he was an excellent player anyway and this has been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks.

“Grant’s missus had a child and that has slowed the process up, and rightly so, he has taken so much time to get that side of his life right, but now that he’s here we are delighted because he’s a guy who has played over 200 games at the highest level in Scotland.

“He has been at Hamilton for 10 years, he’s a player with a wealth of experience, who can play in a team and break play up, but he can also be very creative in his approach play.

“So his experience, his quality and his demeanor as a man are all very important to us and he’ll be a fantastic addition to the group.”

Since the beginning of the season, new signings Ciaron Harkin and Greg Sloggett, in particular have started the majority of City’s games, so Gillespie’s signing means Devine can change things around in central midfield.

“The versatility in our group is massive to us,” he added.

“Ciaron Harkin has played in a number of different midfield positions this year, he has played tucked in off the right, Barry (McNamee) has played tucked in off the left. They have both played in a 10, 8 and 6 and they have been comfortable in all three positions.

“We are hitting the business end of the season, we want competition for places, we want to hit this part of the year knowing that the early part of the season wasn’t in vain, we are in a good place and have got good play at the club and we have got people who want to work hard on a daily basis and Grant fits all those attributes that’s connected to Derry City Football Club and I have no doubt our supporters, again, will really enjoy watching him play.”

Derry travel to Ballybofey to face North West neighbours Finn Harps tonight and Devine, who watches the game from the stands because of suspension, wants his players to take away the derby occasion and just worry about themselves.

“Look, it’s a derby game but more importantly it’s three points up for grabs and we have to make sure that our quest for points is relentless,” he added,

“You get the same amount of points for winning every game, but yes we are fully aware that these games can be quiet heated, these games are to be treated on their merits, but we have to go and do what we are good at and that’s playing. We are very good defensive unit, we are very good attacking unit and we have got players on the pitch who can hurt you in both boxes.

“We are in a good place going into the game, we go into with a lot of confidence but we also go into with a lot of respect knowing that we are playing Finn Harps, who are our biggest rivals, but ultimately we have to take care of yourself and whatever the game throws up, whether it’s a positive or a negative we take it on the chin and move on.”

Derry, who travel to Donegal for this evening’s game, which is live on eir Sport, with centre-back Eoin Toal back from suspension and Barry McNamee may also feature after returning from a break.

“The team news is that we are all fit and raring to go,” he explained. “We have a very fit panel and we are now at a stage that some of our best players won’t even make the bench and that’s fantastic.”