The second instalment of the annual Derry & District Youth FA awards took place in the City Hotel on Friday evening, this time the 12 to 16 age group taking centre stage.
John ‘Jobby’ Crossan was again guest of honour as a variety of clubs came together to receive their team and individual trophies after another excellent season of youth football across the district. Here are a some of the awards winners from a memorable evening. (Photographs by Jim McCafferty Photography)
1. Caroline Casey, manager, O’Neills Sports Superstore, Derry presenting the League Trophy and Willie Curran Memorial Cup to winners Newell Academy 2010s at the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included is coach Sandy Gillespie. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. Joe Doherty, IFA Senior Coach, presenting the u-12 Championship Summer Cup to Clooney FC at the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Ally Colhoun and Thomas Nelson.
3. Caroline Casey, manager, O’Neills Sports Superstore, Derry presenting the Winter Cup to winners Oxford United 2010s at the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Charlie Ferry and Darren Melly..
4. Caroline Casey, manager, O’Neills Sports Superstore, Derry presenting the League and Cup trophies to Sion Swifts 2010s, at the Annual Awards in the City Hotel on Friday night last. Included are coaches Derek Maxwell and Shane Patterson. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
