DERRY City players Shane McEleney and Joe Thomson caused quite a stir at St Eugene’s Primary School when bringing the FAI Cup to the local school.
One week after their stunning performance at the Aviva Stadium where they brushed aside the challenge of a stunned Shelbourne in a record one-sided 4-0 victory, the Derry City duo made the visit to the Francis Street school where they were greeted by an excited group of children, some of whom were decked in the red and white Candystripes.
FAI Cup fever is still strong in the city and school children and students took the opportunity to pose for pictures with the famous trophy. Our photographer Jim McCafferty was on hand to capture the special occasion.
1. Twins Brandon and Tiernan Page pictured with Shane McEleney and the FAI Cup on Monday.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
2. P7 pupils at St. Eugene’s PS show their support for Derry City on Monday last as players Shane McEleney and Joe Thompson brought the FAI Cup to the school.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
3. CUP AT ST. EUGENE’S PS. . . .Mrs. Carol Duffy, Principal, St. Eugene’s PS pictured with the FAI Cup brought to the school by Derry players Joe Thompson and Shane Mceleney on Monday morning. Included in photo from left are Kevin McKenna, Santetiago Torres Lopez, Liam Gallagher, Ciara Barbour, Raychelle Porter, Amanda Carson, Cathy Faulkner, Aisling Carlin, Tara Roddy and Rachel Caldwell.
Photo: Jim McCafferty
4. P4 pupils at St. Eugene’s PS show their support for Derry City on Monday last as players Shane McEleney and Joe Thompson brought the FAI Cup to the school.
Photo: Jim McCafferty