Derry City’s Under 19 players celebrate their EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final victory over Bohemians at the Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday night. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 082

IN PICTURES: Derry City U19s EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup joy

Derry City U19's created history as they became just the second side in the club's history to secure the EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup, seeing off Bohemians, in Wednesday night's final.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 8:09 pm

Played in front of 1,228 supporters, the Candy Stripes secured the trophy after penalties with City goalkeeper Ruadhán McKenna keeping out Darragh Murtagh's penalty, before Derry striker Michael Harris fired home the their fifth and final spot-kick, to spark wild celebrations amongst the large home support.

1. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final

Derry City’s Under 19 players celebrate their EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final victory over Bohemians at the Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday evening. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 083

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final

Derry City players celebrate Evan McLaughlin’s extra-time penalty conversion. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 076

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final

Derry City’ players celebrate Michael Harris’ winning penalty in the shoot-out. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 079

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final

Derry City’s Caoimhin Porter celebrates with goalkeeper Raudhan McKenna after winning the EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 081

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Candy Stripes
Next Page
Page 1 of 3