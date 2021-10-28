IN PICTURES: Derry City U19s EA Sports Enda McGuill Cup joy

Played in front of 1,228 supporters, the Candy Stripes secured the trophy after penalties with City goalkeeper Ruadhán McKenna keeping out Darragh Murtagh's penalty, before Derry striker Michael Harris fired home the their fifth and final spot-kick, to spark wild celebrations amongst the large home support.
1. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final
Derry City’s Under 19 players celebrate their EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final victory over Bohemians at the Brandywell Stadium on Wednesday evening. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS – 083
Photo: George Sweeney
2. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final
Derry City players celebrate Evan McLaughlin’s extra-time penalty conversion. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 076
Photo: George Sweeney
3. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final
Derry City’ players celebrate Michael Harris’ winning penalty in the shoot-out. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 079
Photo: George Sweeney
4. EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup Final
Derry City’s Caoimhin Porter celebrates with goalkeeper Raudhan McKenna after winning the EA Sports U19 Enda McGuill Cup. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2143GS - 081
Photo: George Sweeney