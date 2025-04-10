​The Buncrana Road school, managed and coached by Ryan Horner and Xavier Prigent, romped to a 3-0 win over local rivals Lisneal College in an intense showpiece at the home of Coleraine Football Club and in front of a raucous support who made the trip to witness history in the making.

The College's U12 representatives have dominated this competition in recent years and were full value for their win on the day.

It was the Waterside boys who started the brighter of the two but found College 'Keeper, Jacob Fury in top form.

The final burst into life when Tom Prigent played in Conaire McClelland, who finished in his usual style, giving the College youngsters a 1-0 half-time lead.

The College started the second half in impressive fashion and added a second when Pringent finished well from he spot after Daniel Harkin was fouled in the Lisneal box.

Jay Gallagher then sealed victory, following a terrific header from defender Joseph Gray's free kick to send the College supporters wild.

It was a memorable occasion for St Columb’s while Lisneal were gracious in defeat.

"Firstly, a massive well done to St. Columb’s College for securing three in a row. A fantastic team, and a team we look forward to competing against in years to come!”

