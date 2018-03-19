IN PICTURES: St Columb’s College celebrate Schools’ Cup success

St Columb’s College won the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup courtesy of a last-gasp extra-time winner against St Patrick’s at Seaview.

With the final looking like it was heading towards penalties, Scott Rice clinched it with just two minutes on the clock.

The scores had been locked at 1-1 at half-time. St Columb’s took a 12th-minute lead through Cian McGarvey but that was cancelled out when Callum Shields struck fro St Patrick’s on the stroke of half-time.

