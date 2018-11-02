Injury concerns for Institute ahead of Coleraine clash

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin has a few players on the treatment table going into tomorrow’s Brandywell clash against Coleraine (KO 1pm).

Goalkeeper Marty Gallagher and Aaron Harkin are both struggling with the flu, while Jamie Dunne, Jamie McIntyre and Jake Morrow are all likely to miss out with injuries.

Both Gallagher and Harkin missed Tuesday night’s Bet McLean League Cup loss at Linfield, while Dunne picked up an ankle problem in that tie at Windsor Park.

“Jamie Dunne is out, as is Jamie McIntyre, with a knee injury, while Marty and Aaron have been dying with the flu so they are doubtful,” he insisted.

“Ray (Kelly) came in and while it was unfortunate to concede five goals at Linfield, fair play to him as he was fired in at the deep end and he made two or three top saves, so if Marty is missing, it’s another opportunity for him.

“Yes we are down bodies, but that’s why we built a squad. We worked hard building a squad over pre-season and now it gives someone a chance.”

Their 5-0 defeat at Windsor Park wasn’t something that the ’Stute manager dwelt on.

“Look there was no real fall out after the Linfield game,” he added.

“I said after the second week of the season that Linfield were a top side and I believe they’ll win the league and Tuesday night just reaffirmed my case.

“Any side that goes to Windsor Park and comes away with anything they are going to have to be some side and work extremely hard. I thought they were top drawer and they have been the best side we have played against this season, so there’s no shame in losing at Windsor Park and because of that we haven’t dwelt on it and we are moving onto a big game against Coleraine.

“Look our priority is getting points on the board and fighting for our lives, so that’s what we are concentrating on.”

If ’Stute bounce back with a victory on Saturday, they would move above the Bannsiders, but McLaughlin (pictured above) isn’t worried about that, he’s only looking for a positive result.

“We aren’t out to get one over Coleraine for any particular reason other than looking for points on the board,” he added.

“Points on the board are more important to us than who we go above or who’s below us and all that carry on. There’s no more incentive for us going into the game other than getting points on the board for our own tally and our own survival mode.”

While Rodney McAree’s side have struggled in recent weeks, McLaughlin knows all about their strengths and believes they will find last season’s form sooner rather than later.

“Coleraine came within a kick of the ball from winning the league title and it’s the same squad of players, so they have the quality,” he said.

“Every team goes through a bad spell during the season and Coleraine are obviously going through there’s at the minute, but they will snap out of it as they have enough quality in their squad.

“They have enough quality in their ranks to beat any team in the division, so there’s no doubt that we have to be aware of that. People can write Coleraine off at their peril, but we definitely won’t be doing that.

“We need to be on top of our game and like most games we play, we’ll go into as underdogs, so no matter what type of form Coleraine are in, we have to be at our best to come away with anything and that’s the challenge that faces us and it’s a challenge that we are looking forward to take on.”