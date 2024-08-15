Institute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

​​Kevin Deery has added former Portadown winger Jamie Browne to his squad as Institute prepare for a huge first home game of the new Player-Fit Championship against Dundela on Saturday (3.00pm).

'Stute opened their campaign with a battling 2-2 draw against Armagh City last Saturday after Mikhail Kennedy's superb free-kick ensured a share of the spoils in Holm Park. 'The Duns' meanwhile produced probably the result of the opening weekend as Glenavon loanee Aaron Prendergast's volley beat Newry City and Deery is expecting the Wilgar Park club to once again be among the challengers for Championship honours.

"I expect Dundela to be challenging again," revealed the 'Stute boss, "I think Dundela and Newry dropping down look really strong. We've watched a bit of both as they played each other. It was a very tight game, just what the Championship is about; really physical, players knowing what it’s like to play for each other and get results - that's what I took out of the performance from Dundela."We're growing with a lot of young players. We've had to go down the 'young players' route again. Some of the more experienced players we've signed are a bit ‘damaged’ with injuries, maybe coming back from major injuries so we have to be really patient with them."We are under no illusions that it will be a difficult task for us but I feel once we hit our stride and find a way to get the young players up to speed with the physicality of this league then we can be competitive again."

It was honours even between the clubs last season in terms of results but the Belfast men did have the better of the games at Brandywell where they won twice and Deery is expecting a stiff examination of his revamp squad this weekend.

"They definitely got the getter of us at Brandywell last season," he explained, “We actually got them better of them twice up there but they won at the Brandywell twice.

"They've a very direct style, no nonsense defending; very physical and get the ball forward to the two strikers who can both score goals so we have to be at the top of our game, especially in the middle of our defence. We'll have to defend our box and stop those two strikers because, against Newry, Prendergast got half a chance and scored a lovely volley from outside the box.

"They’ve brought him in from Glenavon to replace Jenkins who's gone back to Glentoran and they’re very good in wide areas. The two wide men, McMasters and Casey Smyth, who signed from Glentoran, are also strong so we'll need to be fully focussed."

Despite being within minutes of promotion last season, it has been another close season of rebuilding for Deery and his assistant Mo Mahon who’ve seen the departures of establish first team regulars Oisin Devlin, Liam Mullan and defenders Danny Lafferty, Dylan King, Shaun Leppard.

Browne is the latest new addition, joining Benny McLaughlin, Simon McGlynn, Matthew Walker, Dan Doran, Niall McGinley and James Henry and Deery knows it may take time for his new squad to gel.

"In the three years I've been in this job we've lost players continuously," he added, "It is detrimental in terms of trying to replace them with like for like on the budgetary restraints we have but we are planning on being competitive. We just have to coach these boys and develop them.

"We did that with a lot of those boys who have moved on. We developed them loads and fair play to them, they deserve a crack at the Premier Division. Unfortunately it wasn't with us but now we just have to remain calm and get the best out of this group because there’s a lot of potential there."

And despite the upheaval, Deery believes the signs are positive, on and off the pitch, for an ambitious Institute outfit.

"The expectation comes from myself, from Mo (Mahon) and from our staff, that's where the expectations come from. We try to challenge the players. Once we came into this job we wanted to leave it in the best place possible and I think it's in a good place at present.

"We've brought Stephen Parkhouse in to help develop the board structure and things like that. We've brought Martin Smyth in after he did really well at Coleraine so the club is in a really good place at the minute. We're just trying to grow it financially now.

"We'd love our gates to be bigger with the style of football we play. We are easy on the eye. We work hard and we put the effort in and for an amateur / semi-professional football club we're doing a lot away from the pitch, so we're in a really good place but we need financial clout to try and get us up to the Premier Division and stay there."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​