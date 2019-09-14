Institute appoint Sean Connor as new manager

Institute have announced the appointment of Sean Connor as their new manager.

The ex-Finn Harps and Galway United boss takes over from John Quigg he stepped down in August.

The club announced the appointment before their encounter against Larne: "We are grateful to Sean Friars and Paul McLaughlin for keeping things ticking over after the departure of John Quigg.

"As neither of these coaches could currently meet the criteria required for the IFA regulations, it was always necessary for the club to seek a new manager, and we are very pleased to get somebody of the calibre of Sean Connor with his wide range of experience and successful managerial background in the Airtricity League of Ireland.

"The board see this as a start of a new era in the continuing development of the club, and our objective to make Institute Football Club a permanent fixture in the Danske Bank Premiership. We hope that the fans and players will welcome Sean to the club and get behind him wholeheartedly moving forward."

On his appointment, Connor said: "I am delighted with the opportunity to progress the club on the field as it seems to be progressing off. Having spent the last number of years in the academic field, my desire, ambition and determination to get back at the cold face of management has been totally reinvigorated."