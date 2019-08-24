Institute battle to secure point against ten men Coleraine

Coleraine 0-0 Institute

Institute battled hard and put their bodies on the line to secure their first point at ten man Coleraine.

The Bannsiders, who had striker Eoin Bradley red carded in the first half, probably had the better chances with Ben Doherty denied by the woodwork, while some last ditch blocks by Ryan Morrow and goalkeeper Paul Wells secured Stute's first clean-sheet of the season.

As expected following their impressive win at Linfield, Coleraine named the same side, as for the visitors they made four changes to their team which loss to Carrick Rangers with Morrow, Conor Tourish, Raymond Foy and Stephen Curry.

After scoring after just 14 seconds last week Doherty went close today following 38 seconds, but the midfielder's stinging drive from 25 yards whistled just wide.

Minutes later a Doherty right wing corner found Aaron Canning, but the centre-back's header, which had Institute goalkeeper Wells beaten, was headed off the line by Brendan McLaughlin.

Institute went close themselves on 10 minutes but Joe McCready's 20 yard effort, was parried away by a diving Coleraine keeper Chris Johns.

Two minutes later Doherty went close again, but his shot from just inside the Stute box fizzed just over the crossbar, after Stephen Carson had set him up.

Just after the half-hour mark Gareth Brown went close for the visitors but his snap-shot, was gathered by a back-tracking Johns.

Stute went close to scoring on 40 minutes as Brendan McLaughlin's right wing corner found Tourish at the near post, but his glancing effort was saved by Johns.

From Johns' resulting punt down field Eoin Bradley tussled with Tommy McBride and the striker was shown a straight red card, after referee Raymond Crangle had spoken to his assistant.

On 44 minutes 'Stute were inches away from taking the lead as Foy's right wing free-kick was flicked just over the bar by McCready.

Institute were inches away from breaking the deadlock as Foy's snap-shot on the turn from 20 yards, which had Johns struggling, flashed just past the keeper's right hand post.

The ten men went close themselves on 56 minutes as Doherty's corner from the left found Canning, but his header at the back post was kept out by Wells.

Wells had to make a top draw save two minutes later as Doherty's 20 yard curling effort was tipped over at full stretch by the ex-Limavady United net-minder.

Just after the hour mark a Foy in-swinging free-kick was glanced goalwards by Tourish and too a big deflection on it's way past the post.

The woodwork came to Stute's rescue on 71 minutes as Jamie Glackin sets up Doherty, but the ex-Derry City man saw his close range strike rattle Wells' right hand post.

Moments later Stute had a great chance on the counter attack, as Stephen Curry's pass found McCready, who after cutting inside saw his curling goal-bound strike, superbly blocked wide by a diving Lyndon Kane.

Right at the death the home side thought they had won it as Canning flick found Josh Carson and his close range effort was blocked on the line by Morrow.

With the last kick of the game Coleraine nearly nicked it when another scramble saw both Wells and Morrow kept the ball from going over the line.

Coleraine: Johns, Kane, Canning O'Donnell, Mullan; Doherty, Lowry, Shiels (Parkhill HT); Glackin (McGuckin 77), Bonner, Carson.

Institute: Wells, Morrow, Bonner, Tourish, D Curry; S Curry, Foy (McCauley 77), McBride (Tweed 82), Brown; McLaughlin (Moorehead 77), McCready.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast).