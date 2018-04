Manager Paddy McLaughlin admits Irish League Premiership football at the Brandywell next season for Institute is a option.

McLaughlin, who's side trained at the Brandywell tonight, are one victory away from clinching the Bluefin Sport Championship and gaining promotion back to the Danske Bank Premiership.

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin.

The Waterside men take on Loughgall on Saturday at Wilton Park (KO 3pm), where they hope to be celebrating their title success.