Institute boss John Quigg still looking to strengthen squad

Manager John Quigg believes Institute’s pre-season is starting to heat up in terms of the opposition as they welcome Ballinamallard United to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Saturday afternoon (KO 2pm).

Quigg’s side have defeated Moyola Park and Newbuildings United in their first few pre-season games, but ’Stute finish their preparations with more stern tests ahead of their league opener at champions Linfield, next month.

“We have already had good game time for most of the squad and I’m happy with that, but our oppositions are getting harder in the coming weeks,” he stated.

“We have already had good work-outs against Moyola and Newbuildings, and we played (Finn) Harps on Tuesday night and they were decent, now we play last year’s Irish Cup finalists Ballinamallard, then we go to Coleraine on Saturday July 20th, before facing Limavady United on Saturday July 27th and as the game is at their place I’m expecting a tough game. We are hoping to maybe organise another game before our league opener at Linfield on August 10th.”

Quigg confirmed that he continues to hold talks with a host of players in the coming weeks and hopes that duo Ruairi Harkin and Mikhail Kennedy, will be both feature tomorrow.

“I’m continuing to look and talk to players to strengthen the squad and hopefully I’ll be able to add one or two new faces,” he added.

“Hopefully Ruairi and Mikhail will play against Ballinamallrd, but in Mikhail’s case we’ll see if he’s OK after picking up a slight injury in the Newbuildings game.”

The ’Stute gaffer hopes to see David Healy’s side before the season gets underway, but he admits everyone knows that the Blues will start of favourites to retain their title.

“Look at the end of the day Linfield are a top side, in fact they signed probably one of the best midfielders in the country in Bastien Hery,” he explained.

“I watched Hery quite a few times at the Brandywell against Derry City and he was superb, so Linfield have in my opinion signed one of the best midfielders North and South, so we know what we are coming up against.”