Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin delighted with clean-sheet

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin conceded his side weren’t at the best but did enough to see off bottom side Ards, on St Stephen’s Day.

McLaughlin was also full of praise for goalkeeper Marty Gallagher, who produced a top draw saves in stoppage time to deny Eamon McAllister an equaliser.

“Look it wasn’t a great performance but I’m delighted with the win and another clean-sheet,” he stated.

“I set the challenge down to the boys after the Cliftonville game, there was a few harsh words spoke and I’m sure the boys didn’t like what they had to hear, but the best way to respond is to come out with a clean-sheet and that’s what we got and it was the best answer that they could have given me.

“That clean-sheet is as important as the win; we had to stop conceding the soft goals, it was a hard fought win and I’m sure it probably wasn’t great to watch, it was no Cliftonville performance; but we have three points in the bag and that’s what matters.

“That’s another clean-sheet onto Marty’s collect for the season and what a save that was at the end, there’s not too many keepers in our league who could have produced that save.

“Marty has been taking a wee bit of a ribbing from the boys over the last couple of games, the boys call it banter, but that was a massive statement and response from him today, to keep a clean-sheet and that save is top drawer; that save is as good and as important as the goal we scored late on against Glentoran, a few weeks ago.”

McLaughlin was happy that his men showed a different side to their game and grinded out the win.

“We definitely aren’t restricted to one style of play, we can mix it and scrap as much as we can play our football, so I’m delighted with the result,” he added.

“Look it wasn’t a great display, but it’s a fantastic clean-sheet and fantastic three points.”