Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin looking forward to Cliftonville test

INSTITUTE manager Paddy McLaughlin knows his side is going to have it tough at Cliftonville, tomorrow night (KO 7.45pm).

McLaughlin expects Barry Gray's side to be looking to try and bounce back from last week's loss at Newry City.

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin.

Nevertheless the 'Stute gaffer knows his players are looking forward to their trip to Solitude.

Defender Ryan Morrow, who missed last week's score-less draw with Dungannon Swifts, returns to the side, meaning for the first time this season McLaughlin has a fully fit squad available.