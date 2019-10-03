Institute boss Sean Connor expecting tough test against Ballymena United

Manager, Sean Connor hopes Institute can carry last weekend’s opening league win of the season into tomorrow’s clash against Ballymena United, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (KO 3pm).

Their deserved win at bottom side Warrenpoint Town, was just Connor’s second game in charge and you can already see the difference he has made to the squad.

“It’s going to be another tough game, but we are going with more confidence than what we went in with two weeks ago,” he stated.

“We are building things slowly, week on week and we are putting in some good foundations in terms of how we want to play and how we want to prepare, but no doubt it’s going to be a really, really difficult test.

“David Jeffrey is an experienced manager, with an experienced team, but if we can take that attitude and application from the Warrenpoint game, then we can make it difficult for them.

“To be fair over the last couple of years the one thing about Ballymena is that they have got great stickability and they never really give up and I would expect at because of the manager they have.

“He wants to win and he’ll never accept defeat until it’s over and that’s what I’m expecting from them. They’ll work hard both with and without the ball. They’ll keep their shape well and they have good players, who can hurt you all over the park, so we’ll be on our A game.”

Connor conceded the victory at Milltown helped him with the players in terms of them buying into his ideas.

“Whenever you come in as a manager of a football club, the sooner you get your first win the better, so winning at Warrenpoint is really good,” he added.

“The quicker you win a game, the players start to believe what you are saying to them and it’s easier to take it forward then.”