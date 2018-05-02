Institute captain Michael McCrudden wins Championship Player of the Month award

INSTITUTE'S Michael McCrudden has been named Championship Player of the Month for April by NIFWA.

The forward helped 'Stute to the Bluefin Sport Championship title with a great goalscoring run in the month of April, with victories over Ballyclare Comrades, Loughgall (twice), Harland & Wolff Welders and Portadown.

The captain scored seven goals in the Waterside men's final five games of the campaign.

McCrudden said, "It's a great honour for me to win this award and I'd like to thank the Football Writers' for picking me.

"However, the main thing is that Institute will be in the Premiership next season. We played some great football in April and I think we're very worthy champions. The manager Paddy McLaughlin has to take a lot of the credit for our success.

"I know Institute have struggled in the Premiership in the past but I think this team capable of competing next year. We have some great young footballers but we also have plenty of experience as well."

NIFWA Chairman Keith Bailie said: "Michael is a former winner of our Championship Player of the Year award, so it's no surprise that he has won the monthly award for April. He is a player that has the ability to make a big impact in the Premiership next season."