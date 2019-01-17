Institute Chairman not happy with Michael McCrudden bids

Institute chairman Bill Anderson has insisted that no club has met their valuation for in-demand skipper Michael McCrudden.

Mr. Anderson also revealed that Coleraine are currently the only club who have submitted an official offer for the talented front man.

The much sought after striker, who has netted 18 goals already this season, has attracted attention from Derry City, Ballymena United, Glenavon and Port Vale.

While it’s believed that McCrudden’s preferred destination would be a return to the Candy Stripes, Declan Devine’s side have yet to table an offer.

“The club’s official position is that Mickey is on a contract until the end of the season and in the absence of cash offers, which are acceptable to him and us, there’s nothing to discuss,” explained the Institute Chairman.

“There’s an offer on the table from Coleraine; Derry City are interested in him but there’s no money on the table, so there’s nothing to consider at the minute.

“There’s talk about Port Vale being interested in him but, again, there is no offer on the table from them.

“We are trying to ensure our survival in the Premiership and have one eye on a possible European play-off place, so why would we let our best player go for no return?”

McCrudden, who has won two ‘Player of the Month’ awards already this season was in sparkling form in December, scoring seven goals in five games.

Anderson admitted that both Institute FC and McCrudden have be to be satisfied before any possible move will happen this month.

“There are two things you have to consider, the well being of the club and the well being of the player,” he added.

“Those are the two things at the front of our thinking and at this minute in time there’s not an offer that satisfies that criteria.

“As we stand, there are no cash offers on the table which meet our valuation. Again, we have to consider the interests of both the club and player and there’s nothing that meets that criteria.”