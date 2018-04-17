Institute close in Premiership promotion

H&W Welders 1-2 Institute

Institute are one victory away from securing promotion back to the Danske Bank Premiership.

Paddy McLaughlin's side had to come from behind to see off ten men Harland & Wolff Welders, at Tillysburn.

Centre-back Mark Scoltock was Stute's match winner heading home on 79 minutes.

Institute went close to taking a second minute lead but Niall Grace's low drive from just inside the box was superbly tipped around his right hand post by Welders keeper Ben McCauley.

The Welders were rightfully reduced to ten men on 17 minutes as David Rainey was shown a straight red card following a terrible challenge on Ryan Morrow.

The visitors dominated things after the sending off but they only had long range efforts from Grace and Michael McCrudden which McCauley gathered easily.

The woodwork came to the home side's rescue on 51 minutes as McCrudden broke the offside trap, but from a tight angle his strike clipped the crossbar.

Incredibly the home side took the lead on 63 minutes from a set-piece as Scott McMillan turned the ball home from close range after 'Stute failed to deal with Davy Graham's left wing corner.

Institute were rightfully awarded a penalty on 69 minutes after Callum Moorehead was upended inside the box by McCauley.

After both players received treatment, McCrudden stepped up and blasted home the resulting spot-kick, high in McCauley's top right hand corner.

Institute were denied by the woodwork again on 70 minutes as McCrudden played in an over lapping Ryan Morrow, but the right-back's drive came back off the bar.

Moments later the Waterside men scored a second as Aaron Harkin's right wing corner found an unmarked Mark Scoltock and he headed home.

H&W Welders: McCauley, Spence, Armstrong, McMillan, Malone, Harris, Gwiazda, Deans, Graham, Arthurs, Rainey.

Institute: Gallagher, R Morrow, Scoltock, D Curry, Seydak; Harkin, Grace, Wilson; Moorehead, McCrudden, S Curry (Dunne 56 Boyle 88).