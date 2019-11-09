Institute deservedly earn a point against Glentoran

Institute 1, Glentoran 1

A man of the match display from goalkeeper Rory Brown, ensured Institute battled hard for a deserved point against in-form Glentoran.

The 'Stute net-minder made a host of big saves as the Oval men ran riot at times in the second half, denying Hrvoje Plum and Gavin Peers in particular.

However in saying that the home side had their clear cut opportunities in the first half and combined with their never say die attitude at the back, they in the end did enough to earn a share of the spoils.

Neither side made any changes to their team from their last games against Larne and Warrenpoint Town respectively.

For 'Stute they went into the game looking to maintain their recent good run of three games unbeaten.

As for the Glens they were aiming for their sixth win in a row, in all competitions.

The Belfast men broke the deadlock on 15 minute as Navid Nasseri’s cross-cum-shot from the left only found Elvio Van Overbeek at the back post and he made no mistake firing home, catching out Brown at his near post.

On 25 minutes a slick passing move by the home side ended with Niall Grace's clever clipped pass finding Gareth Brown, but his volley, while on the stretch, flew just over the bar.

Institute really should have equalised on 34 minutes as Ryan Morrow's right wing centre found Joe McCready inside the box, he chested the ball down before seeing his well hit volley, superbly tipped over by a Glens keeper Marijan Antolovic.

The home side deservedly drew level just before the break as Aidan McCauley's free-kick fell to Dean Curry, who laid it off to Grace, and the midfielder made no mistake from 12 yards.

Glentoran went close to regaining the lead on 47 minutes as Robbie McDaid's glancing header the near post was straight at Brown.

Brown was called into action again on 52 minutes as Plum's low right wing corner found Van Overbeek, but his drive from 12 yards was well kept out by the 'Stute keeper.

Minutes later the combination of the crossbar and defender Conor Tourish kept the ball out of the net. Marcus Kane's high looping cross caught out Brown and came back off the crossbar and McDaid's close range follow-up strike was blocked by the 'Stute centre-back.

Just after the hour mark Plum's 20 yard free-kick, which was well hit, was superbly parried away by a diving Brown.

Glentoran were inches away from regaining the lead on 75 minutes as Nasseri's right wing cross found Peers, but the ex-Derry City man's powerful header at the back post was tipped over by Brown.

On 80 minutes the woodwork came to 'Stute's rescue as Van Overbeek's sting 20 yarder, which had beaten Brown, came back off the keeper's left hand post.

Institute: R Brown, R Morrow (Leppard 87), Crown, Tourish, Curry; Bradley (Tweed 76), Grace, McCauley, McLaughlin; G Brown (McGurk 84); McCready.

Glentoran: Antolovic, Kane, Peers, McClean, Pepper; Gallagher (Stewart 74), Herron, Plum; Nasseri (O'Neill 86), McDaid, Van Overbeek.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber).