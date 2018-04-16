Institute gaffer Paddy McLaughlin hoping for favours from bosses

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin doesn’t know if he will have a full squad to choose from for tomorrow night’s clash at H&W Welders (KO 6.45pm).

The Waterside men, who know two victories from their final three games will secure them the Bluefin Sport Championship title, travel to Belfast tomorrow evening with a chance a number of players may miss the game because of work commitments.

“It’s a crazy time set for the game,” he insisted.

“A 6.45pm kick-off on a Tuesday, I have never heard tell of it and because of that we are struggling to put a side together in terms of players being able to get time off work, whether their bosses are going to let them off, because it’s so short notice.

“It’s nearly impossible to guarantee 17 players are going to get the time off work and there’s four staff members who also need time off, so we are just hoping now that people who are bosses to our players that they are good football people and try to help us as best as they can, because we need as many as we can, but as it stands we don’t know what numbers we have.”

One man who is definitely absent is Aaron Jarvis who misses out through suspension and McLaughlin concedes he’s probably going to have to delve into the Colts team.

“We undersand NIFL’s hands are tied, they need to get all the games played and we know that Welders don’t have floodlights, so we have to get on with it,” he said.

“It might mean we dip into the U19 side, but they haven’t let us down this year.”