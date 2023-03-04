Dergview pair Jamie Browne (left) and Aidan McCauley shield the ball from Institute striker Calvin McCallion, during Saturday's encounter at the Brandywell.

Not for the first time and nor will it probably be the last time this season, Institute failed to win a game of football, after missing a host of clear cut chances.

The Waterside men missed gilt-edged chance after chance at one end of the pitch and conceded two dreadful goals at the other end, against fellow strugglers Dergview, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin McCallion, Jack McFeely and Jamie McCormick all missed glorious chances to seal what should have been a comfortable win, while both the visitors' goals were somewhat fortunate.

The home side missed a good chance inside the first minute when McCallion broke clear down the left before his cross found McFeely, but the young frontman failed to take the close range chance.

Dergview suffered an injury set-back on 10 minutes when ex-’Stute man Graham Crown injured his hamstring and had to be replaced by Dean Corrigan.

Just after the mid-way point, the Drumahoe club went close to breaking the deadlock as McCormick's 25 yard drive was saved by Dergview keeper Patrick McGarvey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 30 minutes former Derry City striker Mikhail Kennedy skipped away from a few challenges after Shaun Doherty's pass was intercepted, but the frontman’s touch let him down and the chance sailed wide.

Moments later McCallion misses a glorious opportunity after breaking the offside trap to latch onto McFeely’s pass, but he was denied in the one-on-one situation by man of the match McGarvey.

Right on the stroke of half-time McGarvey was called into action again, this time diving to his right to keep out McFeely’s with a well hit drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second half Orrin McLaughlin’s lovely pass to McCallion but striker's volley from just inside the six yard box was saved by McGarvey and a minute later the duo combined again but again the chance wasn't taken.

Institute deservedly took the lead on 52 minutes as their pressure finally paid off when McCormick made no mistake from close range, firing past McGarvey.

The lead only lasted five minutes as Dergview’s Jamie Browne turned the ball home via a deflection off the unfortunate Shaun Leppard.

On 72 minutes Dergview’s Garth Falconer broke clear down the left, his centre was only half-cleared by the home side and Kennedy's close range follow-up flick was just off target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minute later McFeely’s strike fell perfectly into McCormick's path, but his close range shot was saved by McGarvey.

Institute regained the lead on 79 minutes as substitute Sean McCarron gleefully fired home past McGarvey, after he was gifted the ball inside the box when Dergview defender Matthew Buchanan back headed the ball into the former Derry City youngster’s path.

Dergview to their credit kept going and levelled things three minutes from time as ’Stute failed to clear their lines properly and the alert Kennedy was on hand to divert Browne’s 25 yard drive into the net, with a neat flick from a few yards from goal.

Institute: Doherty, McAleer, Leppard, McDermott, O McLaughlin (P McLaughlin 84), Doherty, McFeely (Whiteside 77), Dunne, McCallion (McCarron 77), King, McCormick (Millar 87).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dergview: McGarvey, Falconer, Buchanan, Crown (Corrigan 10), Gallagher (Burns 58), Kennedy, Deane (T Browne 87), J Browne, Doherty (McLaughlin 58), Fielding (Brogan 58), McCauley.