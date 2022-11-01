Midfielder Mark McFadden celebrates scoring Institute’s second goal against Knockbreda, on Saturday. DER2243GS – 085

Donaghey, who worked and played alongside Wilson for a number of years, admitted he asked his players to try win the game for the Antrim man.

"We asked the lads before the game to get a victory, so that Eamon (Curry) and myself could dedicate the win to our good friend Frankie Wilson, who sadly passed away,” he explained.

"Frankie actually coached about four or five of our squad in the Northern Ireland U18’s squad and to be honest the last few days were tough for everyone, but listen Frankie always said ‘find a way to win’ and that’s what we did today.”

The Drumahoe club secured the deserved 2-1 win over Knockbreda, thanks to goals from Cathair Friel and Mark McFadden, but Donaghey felt his side should have won more comfortably.”I thought in the first half Knockbreda executed their game plan well and they nullified our threat, they tried to stop us playing and no one was really getting the ball down,” he explained.

"There was bits and pieces of good play, but not enough, but we put in a workmanlike performance and coming in at 0-0, similar to the Dergview game a few weeks ago, we knew that we had another 20 or 30 per cent in us and we lifted it in the second half.

"Some players were under performing in the first half and we knew if we played for 20/25 minutes we would win the game and I think the opening 25 minutes of the second half we were excellent.

Institute’s Cathair Friel scores from the penalty spot, sending Knockbreda goalkeeper Jonah Nicholl the wrong way. DER2243GS – 082

"We got our two goal lead, but of course we made it very difficult for ourselves towards the end of the game by conceding, to be fair the referee apologised about giving the corner from where their goal comes from and then it’s squeaky bum time for 20 minutes.

“We then started to have defenders, who are good players and normally do well for us, begin to make mistakes and look a wee bit jittery, but listen it has been a tough week, so we’ll take the three points and move on.”

Midfielder McFadden, who scored a wonder goal to put ’Stute 2-0 up, was showing signs of last year’s form, which saw him score a host of goals at the end of last season.

"By his own admission Mark isn’t at his peak of his powers yet. He was surprised that he was actually still on the pitch for the start of the second half,” conceded Donaghey.

"But to be fair he comes up and gets goal side to be brought down for the penalty.

"Mark’s goal was unbelievable and to be fair there’s still more to come from him and to be honest I actually forgot about the two missed headers he had in the first half.

"Towards the end of last season, he was in a rich vein of form, but listen he’ll get better and he’s starting to contribute now again, which is pleasing.

"I’m also glad Cathair got his goal, albeit a penalty, but listen he’s back in the score-sheet again.