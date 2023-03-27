Institute left-back Ronan McAleer fired home their winner at Knockbreda, on Saturday.

​Trailing to goals from Lee McGreevy and Callum McVeigh, the Drumahoe club netted just before half-time thanks to Sean McCarron’s penalty, before the former Dergview frontman levelled things in the second half and Ronan McAleer fired home a priceless winner.

Boss Brian Donaghey was delighted his players got their reward and in the end ran out deserved winners after dominating for long periods after the interval.

"The boys showed a lot of character and I was really pleased with them,” insisted Donaghey.

"The turning point in the game was the penalty just before half-time. I think going in at 2-0, it would have be a totally different conversation, although they were still told a few home truths told by all the staff at the break. However, 2-1 meant we were well in the game.

"The first half just wasn’t good enough. We started sloppily and they were definitely bright and got the ball forward. To be honest they didn’t play much football yet they went 2-0 up but the goal just before half-time knocked the stuffing out of them. I told our boys that if we get the next goal we would win and that’s what happened.

"I felt in the end we won comfortably. They didn’t have one chance in the whole second half and their manager admitted that they didn’t have a response after we want in front.

"Look, it was pleasing to come from a goal behind. I’m not too sure if we’ve done that this season and we certainly didn’t come from two goals behind to win a game, so I was delighted for the boys and delighted with our turnaround in the second half.

"I think overall the full 90 minutes, it was a well deserved win for us.”

With five games remaining, the Drumahoe club sit in ninth spot, a massive 10 points clear of Knockbreda and one point ahead of Dergview and Newington with Donaghey hoping that when the Lough 41 Championship bottom six fixtures are released his side will have three matches at home and two away.

"At the minute we don’t know the exact fixtures but it looks like we’ll have three at home and two away, but we’ll wait and see the fixtures,” he added.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what the split fixtures bring us. If Ballinamallard win their game in hand it will mean we’ve three at home and two away.

“Look, all the remaining games will be competitive and we have to treat all them as cup finals. I feel probably another two wins and three draws or three wins and two draws will keep us up.