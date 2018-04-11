Institute manager wants big finish

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin wants his players to finish the season strongly as they go in search of the Bluefin Championship title.

The Waterside men got back to winning ways at Ballyclare Comrades, on Saturday and McLaughlin wants that form to continue for the remainder of the season.

’Stute are on the road twice in quick succession in the next week.

First, they travel to Loughgall this Saturday (KO 3pm), before making the trip to Belfast to face H&W Welders, next Tuesday (KO 7.15pm).

And McLaughlin is backing his ‘big players’ to step up to the plate, particularly for their next two games.

“Big games, require big players and big performances,” stated the ‘Stite boss.

“We had it right across the pitch at Ballyclare and to be honest I felt every player put in a big shift. They stood up when it was needed.

“I told them before the Ballyclare game to go out with their heads up and their chests out. I told them to go take on the challenge which was in front of them and every one of them did that and that’s what I’ll be expecting now for the last four games.”

McLaughlin feels last weekend’s crucial win will give his players a great confidence boost.

“Victories do give you confidence,” he explained.

“In fairness we into the Ballyclare game confident, because we felt we played well against Newry, but just didn’t get the rub of the green.

“But the boys didn’t let the defeat bother them. They worked hard at training and took that mentality into the game.

“We enjoyed our victory on Saturday, but we did our recovery session on Sunday and then all the focus turns to the Loughgall game.

“We know it’s another big game, but I keep saying it, they are all big games after the split and it will require every player digging in once again.”