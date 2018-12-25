Institute need to tighten up states Paddy McLaughlin

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin says his team need to become more solid defensively as they prepare to host bottom side Ards, on St Stephen’s Day (KO 3pm).

McLaughlin, who was frustrated after his side’s impressive 6-4 win over Cliftonville on Saturday, believes that while his team are entertaining on the front foot, they need to tighten things up at the back.

“We know ourselves we’ve got to be better,” he insisted.

“We have to use our experience and our game management a lot better because we made the Cliftonville match a game right to the end when it shouldn’t have been.

“The important thing was that we won the match but Boxing Day against Ards is another massive game. To be honest they are all massive games.

“We know coming from the Championship we are always going to be the underdogs and are always going to be up against it, no matter who we are playing or where we play, but if our boys keep playing the way they are then we are more than capable of beating anyone.

Look it’s great whenever we are praising our strikers for scoring fantastic goals, but you can’t neglect our defensive duties as well and I think we have done that against Cliftonville a few times. Paddy McLaughlin

“The boys are in a great place at the moment in terms of football. Some of the stuff they are playing at the minute is fantastic and, as I said, they are more than capable of beating anyone when they play like that, but we definitely have got to tighten up defensively because we, again, conceded a couple of soft goals against Cliftonville.

The ’Stute boss, who was a centre-back during his playing days, jokingly admitted if he had hair he would be pulling it out as he’s getting more and more frustrated watching his side concede so many goals.

In fact they have conceded 10 goals in their last three league games and their last clean-sheet came way back in October at Warrenpoint Town.

“If I had any hair I would probably be pulling it out, because as a defender you do pride yourself on clean-sheets and you pride yourself on a defensive record,” he stated.

“Look, I had a right go at our boys after the Cliftonville game because for all the quality that we have in our defensive ranks the goals that we are conceding isn’t good enough, so we definitely have to work hard on that side our game, as well as keep playing our football going forward.”

The weekend win over the Reds was ’Stute’s first league success since Michael McCrudden’s winner at Milltown and McLaughlin wants to build on that victory, with another positive result on St Stephen’s Day.

“Over the last month or two we haven’t won a match, so the pressure starts to build on you, so it was the great to get the win and get the three points in the bag, so while Saturday was a good day for us, there’s still a long way to go and a lot of hard work to do.”