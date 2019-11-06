Institute offer Derry City and Finn Harps fans reduced rates for home matches

INSTITUTE FOOTBALL Club is offering concessionary rates to both Derry City and Finn Harps season ticket holders during the League of Ireland close season.

Congratulating both clubs for their respective successes during the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season, Institute Chairman, Mr Bill Anderson said it was 'good for all football fans to see their teams survive and prosper' particularly those teams which are at a 'geographic disadvantage'.

Both Derry and Harps supporters can avail of concessionary rates for Institute's next eight home matches at Brandywell Stadium.

The statement read: "Institute FC extends its congratulations to Derry City FC on a successful 2019 season.

"We are also delighted to see Finn Harps maintaining their FAI Premiership status.

"Stute Chairman, Bill Anderson said, "It's good for all football fans to see their teams survive and prosper. And being at a geographic disadvantage makes the job that much harder.

"North West football fans are as passionate as any and they all deserve the opportunity to watch their local teams compete in the top flight.

"Institute are no different, and in recognition and consideration of real football supporters, Institute FC will offer concession rates to both Derry City and Finn Harps season ticket holders during their own teams closed season".

Supporters of both clubs who present their 2019 season tickets can access the following games for the £8 concession rate: Institute v Glentoran - 09/11/19; Institute v Linfield - 16/11/19; Institute v Coleraine - 30/11/19; Institute v Glenavon - 14/12/19; Institute v Warrenpoint - 26/12/19; Institute v Carrick Rangers - 28/12/19

Institute v Glentoran - 18/01/20; Institute v Larne - 08/02/20.