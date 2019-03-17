Institute's Colm McLaughlin doesn't want season to peter out

Defender Colm McLaughlin is adamant Institute's season is far from over.

Following their loss at league leaders Linfield on Saturday, McLaughlin feels two matches this week at Ballymena United on Tuesday and Coleraine at home next Saturday, are perfect games for Stute to try and get what has been a disappointing 2019 back on track.

Institute's Colm McLaughlin tussles with Linfield striker Jordan Stewart.

The left-back, who felt their game plan was working well at Windsor Park yesterday until Jordan Stewart's opening goal, is confident the squad, which has been through a lot this season, can finish their campaign on a high.