Institute’s Colm McLaughlin feels new formation is working

Defender Colm McLaughlin believes the new 3-5-2 system Institute have adopted is working a treat, but he and his team-mates aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

Only a few weeks ago, ’Stute boss Paddy McLaughlin decided to bring in experienced centre-back Mark Scoltock for their trip to Crusaders and they haven’t looked back since.

I think the way the two boys up front have been playing this last while has been great. Both of them have been scoring goals and linking up well against the best defences in the league. Colm McLaughlin

Despite that day losing 3-2 at Seaview to a stoppage time Rory Patterson penalty, McLaughlin felt the new formation worked for long periods in that game.

In fact changing to three at the back has also meant that Joe McCready has went up front alongside Michael McCrudden and their partnership so far is working superbly.

“I absolutely believe the new system is suiting us,” he insisted.

“Scolty (Mark Scoltock) has come into the centre of the back three and he has been commanding and just sorted us out. He has brought a bit of composure to us at the back and it’s nice to have that extra defender in there for a bit of cover for the rest of the defence.

“I think it has worked a treat for us and I know I’m delighted with the formation.

“I think the way the two boys up front have been playing this last while has been great. Both of them have been scoring goals and linking up well against the best defences in the league.

“They too seem to be enjoying it and we are lucky to have them.”

The 25-year-old is now turning his focus to their clash at Glenavon, on Saturday afternoon.

“Glenavon are a very tough team, they are very fast and are a very attack minded side,” he added. “They are a very high scoring team, who I think have scored in nearly every match that they have played in this season, so we know what we are up against.

“We are under no illusions but after the last couple of good results we have got, we’ll go there with a game plan and see how it goes for us.”

The ex-Ballinamallard United man was delighted for ’Stute keeper Marty Gallagher, after he played a major part in their first clean-sheet in the league since October.

“Clean-sheets are very important to us, especially after the Cliftonville game,” he insisted. “Look, although we beat Cliftonville it didn’t really feel like a win, because we conceded four goals at home and that’s not good enough.

“It was nice to beat Ards on St Stephen’s Day, everyone worked hard, from the front to the back and then Marty made an unreal save right at the death, for us to keep a clean-sheet.

“To be honest that save from Marty got us the three points against Ards. Everyone has been looking at him in recent weeks but to be honest the defence and everyone else in front of him have helped him.

“We win as a team and we lose as a team and Marty definitely won us the game on Boxing Day.”