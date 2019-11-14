Institute's Dean Curry wary of wounded Linfield

Institute captain Dean Curry expects Linfield to come out with all guns blazing at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium tomorrow afternoon (KO 1pm).

Curry believes David Healy will be expecting a reaction from his side after their humiliating 6-0 loss to Dundalk in the first Unite the Union Champions Cup at Oriel Park on Monday.

“They will be looking to prove a point on Saturday,” predicted Curry.

“Especially because of the manner of the defeat they suffered at Dundalk, but we are defending well and everyone is doing well at the minute, so because of that, we are looking forward to the game.

“We know it’s going to be tough, very tough in fact, but they are the best team in our league and for us to be testing ourselves against them is something we want to do.

“They are the champions but, as I said, all the boys are looking forward to the game.”

The centre-back, who celebrated his 25th birthday earlier this week, knows that ’Stute have picked up three hard fought draws in their last few outings and while he’s happy with a share of the spoils from those games, he knows they need to start picking up some wins.

“We have only picked up a point from each of our last three games, so we can’t get ahead of ourselves,” he added.

“We would have liked to have picked up, maybe a win against Crusaders, especially when we had the chance at the end, but as I said we are defending well, which is a change.

“At the start of the season we were leaking too many goals, but everyone knows what they are doing now.

“We are confident in the system we are playing and things are going well at the minute.

“Since Sean (Connor) came in he has made everybody fitter and he has put a system in place and everyone in the squad knows their job.

“Even substitutes coming on, they know exactly what they have to do and they know their job.”

In recent weeks Curry, has moved out to left-back and admits he’ll play anywhere just as long as he’s in the starting line-up.

“I’ll play up front or keeper, I don’t mind where I play,” joked Curry.

“But to be honest the boys at the minute have been super. Skinny (Caoimhin Bonner) and (Conor) Tourish were flying before Skinny got injury.

“Even on Saturday I thought Crowner (Graham Crown) was excellent when he went into centre-half, so I don’t mind where I’m playing as long as the team is doing well.

“We have a bit of experience in the team this season from myself, Skinny, Crowner, Colm (McLaughlin), Ryan (Morrow), Niall (Grace), Joe (McCready) and even Tourish, he was at Derry

City and he knows what to do. You can also see he’s a good player, but hopefully the experience in the changing room will help us in the long run.”

Another man who is settling in well, particularly in the last few weeks, is goalkeeper Rory Brown, much to Curry’s delight.

“He was superb against Glentoran and even the week before at Crusaders, I thought he was excellent,” he added.

“He is deservedly getting the praise and he has been letting the boys knows in the groups chat, that he has been in the Team of the Week twice, which is good craic and hopefully he makes it three weeks in a row, this week.

“I know they are missing Shayne Lavery and I think Joel Cooper is also missing, but the boys they are bringing in are just as good, so it doesn’t really make a difference.”