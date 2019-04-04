Institute's European play-off dream is over

Institute interim assistant manager Kevin Doherty wants his players to secure seventh spot, despite knowing they won’t be playing in the European play-off even if they do!

The club have decided not to apply for a European licence for next season, but Doherty is still looking to finish the campaign on a high, starting with a home win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday (KO 3pm) and he was adamant the squad want a positive end to their Premiership season.

“It hasn’t been hard to motivate anyone because players should be motivated to do well in every game,” insisted Doherty.

“I have told the players that they have to show case themselves in order to get an extended contract, or a better contract, or whatever they aspire to do in the game.

“In every game they should be playing to their maximum and if every individual does that, then collectively, we’ll be okay.

“I know they have taken to the scenarios that we have brought in and they have put them into practice and I’m really proud of them for doing that. I want them to continue that over these last five games.

“There’s a mini league to play for and we want to win it. I told the boys from day one that they have to be better everyday. We want to finish as high as we can and want to finish in seventh place if we can.

“The next match is Warrenpoint and it’s going to be tough. They are a good footballing side and they’ll want to come and play, but hopefully we can get a result, especially after the Coleraine game.”

Town will be looking to bounce back from last week’s Irish Cup semi-final heartache and because of that Doherty feels they will be like a wounded animal.

“In their last league game they had a big win at Ballymena and we all know what Ballymena did to us. but look as I said Warrenpoint are a good strong side, who play the game the right way,” he added.

“We have to try and capitalise because they had a game on Tuesday night as well and they are probably still disappointed from last week. We have had two weeks off and trained well, so we need to be bright, buoyant and carrying on from where we finished off at Coleraine.”

Doherty also confirmed that he has four players missing for tomorrow afternoon’s game with Ryan Morrow, Caoimhin Bonner, Stephen Curry and Ronan Doherty all suspended.

“Ryan and Stephen are both suspended so I have lost my right hand side and I’m looking for solutions for that on Saturday,” he confirmed.

“Caoimhin is also suspended and Ronan Doherty is still out, so we have quite a few on the side lines, but it’s an opportunity for the young ones to come in.”