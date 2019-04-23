Institute's John Quigg delighted with winning start

Institute manager John Quigg was happy with his players attitude, as they secured a hard fought win over Newry City.

Quigg watched his side take the lead thanks to Callum Moorehead's neat finish and while City levelled things early in the second half through Tiarnan Rushe after a goalkeeping error by Marty Gallagher.

Institute's Ronan Doherty scored the winner against Newry City.

However midfielder Ronan Doherty scored what turned out to be the winner just after the hour mark, finishing well with his weaker right foot, firing high into the net from 12 yards.

The win combined with Glentoran's draw with Warrenpoint Town, means that if Quigg's side win at the Oval on Saturday, they will pip the Glens for seventh spot.