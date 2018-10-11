Institute’s Paddy McLaughlin happy with players response

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin is backing his side to build on last week’s victory at Ards when they host Ballymena United at Brandywell Stadium this Saturday (KO 3pm).

After defeating Coln Nixon’s side last week, a result which ended a run a of five games without a league win and four defeats in a row, the ’Stute boss says his players will continue to play the game the right way.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland 2nd May 2017 - Picture by Matt Mackey / Press Eye.''NFL 1 - Play Off - Ballyclare Coms v Institute.'' Ballyclare's Chris Trusseil in action with Institute's Dean Curry

“We knew September was always going to be a tough month for us and so it proved,” he stated.

“We knew we were coming up against title contenders, we knew how difficult it was going to be to get points, but we were prepared for it and the boys reponded well, which was brilliant.

“In every game in September the boys were brilliant because they held their own against title contenders but the results didn’t go their way. In general play though, I thought we were excellent in the four games.

“So, when you put in a similar performance and get a result at Ards, then it definitely gives them a boost because there’s only so many good performances and pats on the back you can take. When you aren’t getting any points it’s frustrating so to get points on the board at Ards was a big lift for the boys. Hopefully that gives them that bit of encouragement to keep doing what they are doing because they have been excellent up until now.”

The Braidmen enjoyed a comfortable home win over Newry City last weekend, a game which McLaughlin witnessed.

“There is never going to be an easy game in our league as every side is more than capable of beating each other,” he stated.

“We know ourselves, it’s going to be tough for us home and away this season but it’s a game we are looking forward too.

“I went to the Ballymena game last Saturday and they played well. They got the ball down and played some nice football. We have seen a lot of teams this season that seem to go direct very early but Ballymena are a side who want to get the ball down and play.

“The Irish League does get a bit of stick for the standard at times but Ballymena are one of the sides that definitely encourage football to be played and we like to think we encourage that also. It sets things up for hopefully a decent match.”

United’s win over Newry was their first on the new surface at the Showgrounds and McLaughlin feels the Brandywell 3G pitch will suit both teams.

“The Showgrounds pitch looks the part and it was well worth the wait I’m sure,” he added.

“From what I saw on Saturday they were encouraged to play on a good surface. The Brandywell is the same; a good pitch, good surface and good facilities so, yes, while it’s going to be a tough game, it’s going to be a football match rather than dealing with long balls all day, which we have had to deal with against a couple of sides recently.”