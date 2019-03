INSTITUTE'S Ronan Doherty's stunning strike against Ards won the February's NI Football Writers' Association Goal of the Month competition.

Doherty's impressive curling effort helped 'Stute to a 3-0 win over Ards at the Bangor Fuels Arena on February 15.

The talented midfielder beat the likes of Crusaders' David Cushley and his team-mate Jake Morrow to the accolade.