Institute's Sean Friars happy with team performance

Assistant manager Sean Friars believed Institute’s all round team display deserved a share of the spoils against Ballymena United, on Saturday.

Friars didn’t want to single anyone out as he felt every player put in a shift.

’Stute had to give everything against a United side, who in truth if they had have had their shooting boots could have been out of sight at half-time.

“I feel our team performance today was outstanding,” he stated.

“The boys gave everything and coming into the changing room after the game there was a bit of disappointment that they didn’t get the three points, which is great, but they know that they left everything on the pitch,

“I feel if they are doing that every week then the results will follow, because if they are giving everything that they have then the performance will come and to be honest before the game we probably would have taken a point.

“However in the end we had a couple of wee half chances and their keeper has made a few saves for them late-on, but I think a point a piece is probably a fair outcome.”

Friars was pleased that against a very good Ballymena United side, defensively ’Stute looked solid, with Caoimhin Bonner and Conor Tourish starting to build up an understanding at the heart of their back-line.

“Look we did well, but to single anyone out today would be wrong, because I felt that was a proper team performance,” he added.

“Yes individuals did well, with Skinny (Caoimhin Bonner) and Conor did very well. I thought Joe McCready was outstanding and I felt Aaron McGurk for a young lad was superb and he deserved his goal.

“But I have to reiterate that was a team performance all around and it’s very pleasing that the stuff we are doing in the training pitch is being taken onto the pitch. The boys are taking in the information and are tuned in to the last kick of the game.

“Probably the most important thing about today’s game was yes it was OK to go away and win at Warrenpoint, but to go and back it up against a really, really good Ballymena side.

“There were times in the first half when they went from back to front, playing through our midfield and they were in dangerous areas but we stuck at it and earned a very, very good point.”