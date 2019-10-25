Institute's skipper Dean Curry may return for Larne test

Institute manager Sean Connor has warned his players they need to quickly return to the standards set when he arrived last month after their no show at Cliftonville seven days ago.

The Waterside men, who take on an out-of-sorts Larne, produced a disappointing display against Paddy McLaughlin’s team last week but Connor is hopeful of a marked improvement tomorrow.

“The boys were disappointed with themselves and their performance last week and, listen, if you aren’t looking forward to playing every game, then you shouldn’t be playing so, no, all the boys are definitely looking forward to the Larne game,” he insisted.

“We had a good chat about the performance against Cliftonville and everyone knows we all made mistakes. Even myself, in terms of my preparation for the game, there was one or two things I could have done better.

”But we all have to learn every game and look to improve but we need to keep a standard in terms of our belief system, our attitude and work-rate, there needs to be no dip at all from that.

“It was disappointing in that we had set our own standards and didn’t meet those standards but losing to Cliftonville is no disgrace.

“Our season isn’t going to be dedicated by losses to Cliftonville, Crusaders or any of the top teams. Our season is going to be dedicated to us by what we do against the teams in and around us.”

Connor is expecting a tough test against Tiernan Lynch’s men who, despite losing their last four games, produced a superb display against Glentoran last Friday night, a match in which they impressed the ’Stute boss.

“We have set some really high standards in the four previous games and that’s probably why I was disappointed with last week, because we didn’t meet those standards, but hopefully we’ll get back to that this weekend and we’ll get something positive though we understand it’s going to be a really difficult task,” added Connor.

“I watched Larne’s game last week against Glentoran and it was probably one of the best games of football I have seen in this league in a long time.

“They are playing well and probably haven’t picked up the results they would have wanted to but, like ourselves, they have lost to teams above them.

“They are probably finding their feet now in the Premiership and finding their feet as a full-time club as well. They have looked good and have lots of threats but they are not unbeatable.”

’Stute suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Larne prior to Connor’s appointment but he feels their performance against the Reds will play more on his players’ minds than that defeat in September.

“I think we have more to prove from the poor performance last week, that game against Larne is long gone. I feel the players have more to prove in terms of the standards we have tried to set since I have come in, that’s more relevant and more important to me.

“That Larne game at the Brandywell was five or six weeks ago and a lot has happened since then. We have changed our attitudes, our belief systems and that’s what we need to get back to.”

'Stute travel to Inver Park with duo Dean Curry and Cormac Burke both likely to miss out but, on the plus side, Niall Grace should return.

“Cormac is likely to be out for another few weeks with a hamstring injury and I don’t think Dean’s going to recover in time from his knee injury, but hopefully Niall will be back.”