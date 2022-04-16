Institute see off battling Queen's University

Institute's Brendan McLaughlin produced a tremendous display in their win over Queen's

Institute all but secured their Lough 41 Championship status following this battling display against Queen's University.

Brian Donaghey's men showed grit and determination to deservedly claim the points in this action packed five goal thriller, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The victory moved Stute above Ballyclare Comrades into ninth place, but more importantly moved them nine points clear of bottom sides Queen's and Knockbreda, with just three games remaining.

Stute raced into an early lead thanks to Mark McFadden's goal, but they were hit by two sucker punches as Queen's netted twice before the break through Leon Bonnes and Ronan Young, but a superb second half fight-back won the game with Brendan McLaughlin and Jamie Dunne capping a fantastic performance.

The Drumahoe club had a half chance eight minutes when Jamie Dunne's left wing cross found Mark McFadden, but the midfielder fired wide when well placed inside the box.

The deadlock was broken on 12 minutes as McLaughlin's superb right wing free-kick was swung into the six yard box and that man McFadden was on hand to nod home his fourth goal in five games from close range.

Queen's were inches away from levelling things on 19 minutes as Adam Calvert's left wing cross found Tamer Ganem Atrach, but the big striker's header from six yards was tipped over by a full stretched John Connolly.

The Students levelled things on 25 minutes as Calvert's corner wasn't cleared by the home side and Leon Bonnes was on hand to acrobatically turn the ball home from close range, giving Connolly no chance.

The Belfast men suffered an injury set-back just after the half-hour mark with Marc McKenna coming on for Joshua Corry, after the midfielder was stretchered off following a serious injury.

Queen's took the lead right on the stroke of half-time after a bad defensive mistake by Patrick McLaughlin, the young defender lost possession to Ronan Young, when he was the last man back, Young raced clear and calmly slotted the ball past Connolly.

Peter Thompson's side should have scored a third goal on 54 minutes when a good flowing move ended with Ganem Atrach laying the ball off to Young, but the left winger blasted over from 10 yards.

Stute drew level four minutes later in sublime fashion as Caolan McLaughlin's cross found his namesake Brendan and the in-form striker made no mistake with a fantastic side foot volley, giving Queen's keeper Conan Doherty no chance.

The home side regained the lead on 67 minutes in outstanding fashion when Brendan McLaughlin was upended on the edge of the box and Jamie Dunne's silky smooth resulting free-kick was just out of the reach of Doherty.

Moments later Connolly had to make a big save when Queen's broke well and ended their move with Christopher Middleton's powerful close range strike, being tipped over by the ex-Ballinamallard United net-minder.

Doherty made a big save on 77 minutes as Stute caught the visitors on the counter attack when Parkhill broke the offside trap, before feeding McFadden, but the midfielder's close range effort was kept out by the Queen's keeper and Dunne dragged the follow-up effort wide.

Institute: John Connolly, Patrick McLaughlin (Aidan McCauley HT), Rhys McDermott, Shaun Leppard, Tiernan Brown; Jamie Dunne (Cormac Burke 86), Shaun Doherty, Brendan McLaughlin; Mark McFadden, Caolan McLaughlin (Gareth Brown 73), Ian Parkhill.

Queen's University: Conan Doherty, Caomhan McGuinness, Adam Calvert (Ciaran O'Hare 79), Joshua Corry (Marc McKenna 32); Matthew McManus, Stephen McGuinness, Christopher Middleton, Leon Bonnes, Tamer Ganem Atrach (Lorcan McIlroy 79), Benjamin Mulgrew, Ronan Young.