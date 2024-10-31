Instiute manager Kevin Deery. Photograph: George Sweeney

​Institute manager Kevin Deery says his players are determined to continued their rich recent vein of form when Annagh United visit the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday. (3pm).

The close season departures of a sizeable portion of Deery's title challenging 2023 squad necessitated wholesale changes which had the knock-on effect of an indifferent start to the new campaign for 'Stute, but the recent signs are positive.

Deery's rebuilt squad has won their last three league games - four of their last five in all competitions - to move up to seventh in the table and are now only four points off second placed Harland & Wolff Welders, a run the 'Stute manager is keen to see continue.

"Obviously we've won our last three league games so we are determined to keep this run going," he explained, "Coming back to the Brandywell, we're looking to target a big win to keep us pushing up the league.

"I felt our start hampered us a but but we are starting to find our feet now with this new group and hopefully we can go and get another three points.

"Listen, it's was difficult with the turnaround of players. We brought in a lot of new, young faces to develop and they’re starting to suss out what this league is about and they are growing. They’re they are getting better as a group and they’re starting to grasp the game at senior level so hopefully we can keep building."

The 'Stute boss admitted it was always going to take time for his new recruits to acclimatise to what can be an unforgiving league.

"This league is very physical. It is very demanding in terms of the basics of football - winning duels, being aggressive, picking up second balls – it's a lot like that. "I think we're the unique team in it in terms of the way we play but it was a bit of a shock for a lot of the young boys. Remember there are still a good few only in their first or second year of senior football so they're going to make mistakes.

"We have to be realistic at Institute about where we are. I'm my own worst critic at times but I’ve taken a step back and looked at the players we’ve developed and the way I'm developing these players, so we just have to keep working at that and improving."

Central to the resurgence has been a defence which has conceded only one goal in those last three outings, something we Deery believes is down to his team gelling better as a unit.

"We have looked a lot more solid, not even just in the last three games, but the games prior to that. We are starting to find a bit of form defensively as a team I would say.

"People were looking at our centre half pairing and saying we had lost massive players but it was more about this new group gelling together and nullifying attacking threats and that's what we've done. We are being more controlled and better in possession so all that leads to us being more successful."

It's form Deery hopes his team can carry into Saturday's meeting with an Annagh side level on points with the locals but sitting one place below on goal difference.

"Annagh have always been a difficult opponents in my time at Institute. They have a front three that’s very lively and energetic. They are very physical in midfield where their players know the league really well and can manage games very well. "Then you have four big defenders, very experienced and don't give up so it will be up to us so show our qualities and give them bother by asking questions of them while continuing to defend like we have been as a team."