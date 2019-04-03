Institute step up manager search

Institute are inviting expressions of interest from suitably qualified coaches (UEFA ‘A’ or Pro Licence) for potential appointment as First Team Manager.

Club chairman Bill Anderson also confirmed that current interim assistant manager Kevin Doherty will find out soon if his work commitments as Regional Grassroots Development officer job with the Irish Football Association, means he is unable to apply for the job.

“We put the advert out with Kevin’s agreement and, as a club, we are now making plans for next season,” stated Mr Anderson.

“We are unsure what Kevin’s situation is with the IFA. If his situation comes out positive then he will apply along with everyone else. If it’s negative then we will consider what alternatives we have. We thought it was important to hear the expressions of interests.”

The likes of Barry Gray, Kenny Shiels, John Quigg, Sean Friars, Ivan Sproule and Peter Allen are all expected to be in running to take over from Paddy McLaughlin, who departed for Cliftonville in January.

Meanwhile, ’Stute also confirmed that they will continue to play their Danske Bank Premiership football at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium next season.