Institute striker Michael McCrudden named NIFWA Player of Month for December

Institute forward Michael McCrudden is the NIFWA Player of the Month for December.

McCrudden scored seven goals in the month, including a four-goal haul against Cliftonville. The 27-year-old also won the award in August.

McCrudden said: “I’m over the moon to win this award again. I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ for selecting me for this prize.

“A lot of the credit for our success in recent weeks has to go to our manager Paddy McLaughlin. He’s a demanding manager but he gets the best out of me and all my teammates.

“Without him, I would not have won this award.”

Cliftonville’s Rory Donnelly was runner-up, with Linfield Jimmy Callacher in third.