Institute suffer double blow as Coleraine swoop for key duo

INSTITUTE Football Club suffered a heavy hit this week following the loss of two key players to North West rivals, Coleraine.

Experienced goalkeeper, Marty Gallagher and talented midfielder, Aaron Jarvis both sealed moves to the Bannsiders on Wednesday to leave first team coach, Sean Friars counting the cost as they prepare for Monday’s trip to the Oval to take on Glentoran. (K.o. 7.45p.m.)

While Gallagher is likely to provide back-up for current Coleraine No.1 Chris Johns, the keeper was delighted to make the move.

“Thanks to everyone at Institute FC for everything throughout my career from the board, managers, players and supporters,” he said on his Twitter account.

“Can’t wait now to start my Coleraine career. Big challenge and fresh start for me.”

Jarvis also took to his personal Twitter account to express his delight at making the move to the north coast.

“Delighted to finally get the deal done after a long few weeks. Thanks to everyone at Institute Football Club it has been a pleasure. I owe a lot to the club, players, fans, board and coaches for the last three years. Excited for the start of my Coleraine career and what’s to come.”

Coleraine boss, Oran Kearney explained a lot of hard work went into getting the Jarvis deal done.

“It has been a long and drawn out process, but I’m glad it’s done,” he told the club website. “A huge amount of work has gone into securing Aaron’s services and I’m delighted he is now with us.

“We believe he will fit in well with the options we have in the centre of the park as he is creative, a good passer and full of energy. We have a good history of signing young, dynamic midfielders and Aaron certainly fits that bill.

“Martin has previous experience from playing in the top flight and he ticks all the boxes as far as I’m concerned,” added the Bannsiders boss after his double raid on ‘Stute.

Meanwhile, Institute edged out the PSNI at Limavady Showgrounds in the second round of the BetMcLean League Cup last night. The Danske Bank Premiership side twice had to fight back from a goal down before finally winning through 3-2 on the night.

The visitors took the lead inside ten minutes after a misplaced pass allowed them in to score.

‘Stute had a great chance to tie things up eight minutes later when Brown fired towards goal but his chance was saved.

He made amends on 29 minutes firing in after the keeper fumbled the ball. But within two minutes the PSNI were back in front again.

The lead lasted until the 37th minute when McCready curled home a delightful free kick. They took the lead for the first time in the tie midway through the second half when Tourish headed home Foy’s corner.

The home side had chances to put the game to bed but they couldn’t find any more goals before the end.