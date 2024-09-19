Institute manager Kevin Deery wants a first home win of the season against Newington. Photograph: George Sweeney

​Kevin Deery has challenged his Institute players to get their 'home season' up and running as they target back-to-back Playr-Fit Championship victories when Newington visit Brandywell Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

'Stute claimed their first league win of the season in dramatic fashion last weekend when goals in the 85th and 93rd minutes secured a thrilling 1-2 victory over Ballinamallard at Ferney Park. It was a welcomed three points, their first at the seventh time of asking but having got that 'monkey off their backs', Deery wants to see his side continue their upward trajectory

"Definitely," replied the former Derry City midfielder when asked if last week's victory had changed the mood within his rebuilt squad, "The only real bad performance we’ve put in this season was against Ballyclare a fortnight ago at Brandywell, so we have to correct that this weekend.



"In the other games we’ve given away bad goals but we were also missing lots of chances and playing some good football, playing on the front foot but giving away soft goals.

"We rectified a few of those things at Ballinamallard and it's our intention now to do the exact same at the Brandywell. I suppose it was a monkey off the back. You want to get that first win but we also want to get our first home win which would leave us with back to back victories and change the picture considerably."

Deery is hoping to be able to include recent signing from Derry City, Tiernan McGinty, in his squad for Saturday provided his international clearance comes through before Friday's noon deadline. Newington currently prop things up in the Playr-Fit Championship but with a league table in which only 11 points separate the entire division, the 'Stute boss knows things can change quickly.

"It's a crazy league when you see likes of Newry and Ards down there too but, for us, the frustration is the points we left behind over the opening games," added Deery.

"Obviously the two draws; in Armagh we should have won the game and at Dundela we conceded a 96th minute equaliser so we've left points behind in those two. Some of the other games were really tight too but speaking to the players, we all have the same feeling that this group will come good.

"We want to remain positive. Oaky we haven't accumulated the points we need but there’s a long way to go and we want to start climbing the table as soon as we can.

"Newington are a well established club with great roots in their local area. They have that local feel to them, the players are all mates and they dig in for each other. They will never lie down.

"Limavady United were riding the crest of a wave last week and Newington held them to a scoreless draw so we're under no illusions that we are in for a tough game but if we get the levels we got last Saturday then we will cause them bother.

"We just have to be clinical when we do get chances because that’s probably the one criticism I have; we are creating loads of chances but not being clinical with them so there are a couple of key things we need to hit on Saturday to get three points."

With such a high player turnover in the summer it was always going to take time for Deery's revamped squad to gel but having shown encouraging signs last week, consistency is now the key for the 'Stute boss.

"It was the same last season. When we suffered a setback in a game we responded with back to back wins but I don't like talking about last year too much because we’ve lost key personnel and that will never change at Institute," he added.

"We're a developing club and if players do well then the 'big boys' are going to take them off us. That's not an excuse, it's just the reality of football and these players who are with us now, their goal has to be becoming full time footballers. That mindset shapes our recruitment. We sign players who want to use us as a platform, so it's up to the players. They took responsibility last week and got the win, but now consistency is the main thing for us.

"We have to get our first league win at the Brandywell because it means a lot to us. It means a lot to me playing at Brandywell with my own history and I want that to be the focus of the players as well. You don't take it lightly, playing at Brandywell; our players have a responsibility. It's a key ground for me and it’s a brilliant ground so we want to try and get our home season up and running at it."