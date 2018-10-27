Institute win on the road again

Warrenpoint Town 0-1 Institute

NOT for the first time this season Michael McCrudden produced a moment of quality to ensure Institute picked up another big win, this time at Warrenpoint Town.

The skipper’s wonder goal just before the hour mark was enough, as Institute made it three away wins on the bounce and even more impressively didn’t concede a goal in those outings.

Once again Dean Curry and Caoimhin Bonner were fantastic at the heart of the visitors’ back-line.

Town made three changes to their starting line-up with Simon Kelly, Norton and Eamon Scannell all came into the side, while ’Stute boss Paddy McLaughlin kept faith with the team which defeated Newry City last week.

The visitors had a good chance on 21 minutes as Eamon Scannell’s left wing centre was cleared by a back tracking Dean Curry, with Mark Griffin inches away from getting a telling touch.

On 35 minutes the best move of the half saw Town’s Emmet Hughes’ left wing delivery pick out Griffin at the near post, but the ex-Derry City man header failed to trouble Stute keeper Martin Gallagher and headed over.

Four minutes later the visitors were inches away from taking the lead but Michael McCrudden’s curling 20 yard strike flashed just wide.

Despite being on the back foot in the early parts of the second half it was ’Stute who had the first real half chance on 55 minutes but McCrudden dragged his left footed strike well wide.

That man McCrudden did break the deadlock four minutes later when his stunning looping volley from the left hand edge of the box sailed over Town keeper Aaron McCarey.

For the second time this season Town were reduced to ten men against ’Stute, as a minute later Ciaran O’Connor’s poor challenge on McCrudden, resulted in a straight red card from referee Arnold Hunter.

The ten men should have levelled things on 67 minutes as substitute Philip Donnelly missed a good chance as he blazed over from just ten yards

Minutes later Gareth Brown broke the offside and after rounding McCarey, his cross-cum-shot flew wide with Joe McCready unable to get a touch on the ball.

In the closing stages Town pushed forward in search of an equaliser with goalkeeper McCarey also pushing up in search of an equaliser, which never prevailed.

Warrenpoint Town: McCarey, Norton, Wallace (Reilly 62), Kelly, Hughes (Donnelly 58), McCaffrey, Waters, O’Connor, Griffin, O’Sullivan (McGrandles 82), Scannell.

Institute: Gallagher, Jarvis, Bonner, D Curry, McLaughlin; Doherty, Harkin, Moorehead (S Curry 58); McCrudden, McCready (Dunne 78), Brown (Scoltock 90).

Referee: Arnold Hunter (Bangor).