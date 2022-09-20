Institute's Brian Donaghey to ring the changes at Coleraine

Institute's Jamie Dunne jumps for joy after scoring twice in the second half at Dergview, on Saturday. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

This evening's game will be 'Stute's second match of three in the space of six days and Donaghey admits keeping his squad fresh for Friday night's league encounter at home to Ballyclare Comrades is also a major factor in his selection for the Showgrounds tie.

“We have three matches in six days and the lads aren’t used to it so we’ll do a bit of recovery and see where we were on Tuesday night,” he explained.

“On Tuesday we’re going to a fantastic stadium and playing a good team. We went there in pre-season and really enjoyed playing on their pitch but, yes, we’ll definitely make changes.

“My plan is to give some of the lads who maybe haven’t played much football on Saturday minutes. They will definitely get game time on Tuesday because we need everybody back up for it again on Friday night at home to Ballyclare.

“Our performances in our previous two home games were very good. The Annagh United game and the Ballinamallard match, we probably deserved a lot more from those matches but today (Saturday) we got our reward.

“What I loved as well at Dergview was right up until the last minute Burke was chasing their goalkeeper down and we got the ball back. We won the ball back so many times high up the pitch and that’s something we worked on during training last week.

“Eamon (Curry) in particular has worked hard with the boys and it’s nice when you see the fruits of that labour so to speak.

“But listen, it’s down the players and I’m so happy for them. I’m happy they kept a clean-sheet. It will do their confidence no harm at all. We’ll look forward to Tuesday night and then really look forward to the Ballyclare game.”

Donaghey was thrilled for his players after they secured their first win of the season, seeing off Dergview at Darragh Park on Saturday.

Two second half goals from substitute Jamie Dunne and a Cormac Burke penalty finally sealed Saturday’s comfortable victory over Tommy Canning’s side, much to Donaghey’s delight.

“To be honest I’m delighted for the players,” stated Donaghey. “From front to back, they were all very good. It was our first clean-sheet and I’m probably more pleased about that than the win.

“The first half was very, very cagey and definitely looked like two teams who were short of confidence but you always take 0-0 at half-time away from home because I felt we had another couple of gears in us which proved to be the case.

“It was really pleasing that when the substitutes came on they all made a positive impact. Andy (Whiteside) did well, Jamie has scored two, Ronan (McAleer) has come on and got a penalty and Orrin (McLaughlin) got his foot on the ball whenever he came on. I was pleased the whole squad played their part in the first win.

“It took me a long, long time to get this type of squad together and I’m pleased that everybody has played their part.

“Jamie probably wasn’t happy about not starting the game but it was explained to him before the match that his level of performance wasn’t good enough, but he showed me!

"In fairness that’s the level I know he can be at and I want him at that level because that’s what he is capable of. He’s a difference maker and we asked at half-time who could go on and change the game, give us a bit of magic and thankfully Jamie has done that for us.