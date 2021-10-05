Institute's Brian Donaghey to ring the changes for Ballinamallard tie

Institute Head Coach Brian Donaghey.

Donaghey, who was disappointed by last weekend’s home loss to Knockbreda, wants his fringe players to give him a selection headache for Saturday’s league encounter against Harry McConkey’s side, which like this evening’s tie, takes place at Ferney Park.

“There will be wholesale changes for Tuesday’s game, there will be at least eight or nine changes,” he insisted.

“I need to have a look at some boys and some other boys need a bit of a rest, but overall I just want to get a good look at some of the lads in a competitive game on a good pitch, to see what they are about.

“I feel there are definitely places up for grabs right now. While I doubt that Harry will show his hand in terms of Saturday’s game and I had always planned to use the NW Senior Cup tie to have a look good look at some of the fringe players, so because of that, anyone that gets a chance on Tuesday will have the chance to stake a claim for Saturday’s league game.

“I want them to give me a selection headache and I’m looking forward to that.”

Donaghey felt his side never really got going against Knockbreda and in the end they didn’t do enough to get anything from Saturday’s loss.

“We didn’t start well and in the opening 10 minutes I think they had four or five corners and stuff like that and they definitely started brighter than what we did, but we then got a foothold in the game until after the half-hour mark and, I’ll be honest, we looked threatening, we had a few half chances and we probably looked the more dominate team, but then they scored from one of their breakaways.

“They hit us on the counter attack with a big long ball and while Shaun (Leppard) got a touch to it, he only managed to set-up for their midfielder, who took it well to be fair, but the second goal was a poor goal from us to concede.

“Just before half-time we were trying to play out and were slack and had some bad, bad decision making and that second goal sort of gave us a mountain to climb. Being 2-0 down at half-time it was always going to be tough.

“We didn’t impose enough questions to get back into the game, we huffed and puffed without really looking like either winning or drawing the game.”

Because of the defeat to Knockbreda, Donaghey wants to bounce back this evening at Ferney Park, no matter what team he selects.

“Look I want to win every game we are playing in and there will be a team on the pitch that will be very competitive still,” he insisted.

“I’m not saying there’s plenty of depth in our squad, but people have been asking me why they’ve not been getting a chance and I explained that everyone is going to get a chance to stake a claim and it’s up to them.

“Because if players keep on getting chances and don’t take them, then the conversation will change, so as I said a few players will have their opportunity and a few people will be looking to prove me wrong, which is great.