Institute's game at Ballinamallard United abandoned after Niall Grace suffers leg break

NIall Grace.

The former Stute man put in a heavy challenge on Institute youngster Liam Walsh, but injured himself badly and after a stoppage of around 40 minutes referee Shane McGonigle, who actually red carded the Creggan man for the challenge, abandoned the game, at a sun-soaked Ferney Park.

Grace was eventually stretchered off into an ambulance some 50 odd minutes after the incident, with both manager's Harry McConkey and Brian Donaghey, his current and former team-mates by his side, wishing him all the best.

For Institute boss Donaghey, who worked with Grace at both Stute and Cliftonville, he hopes the injury isn't as bad as first feared.

"I did fear the worst when I heard the noise after the tackle and I wasn't sure if it was Liam or Niall," he stated.