In April, Institute won four of their five games to avoid relegation to the Premier Intermediate League. Dunne scored winning goals against both Queen’s University and Ards, whilst also finding the net in a 4-1 defeat to Dundela.
The talented 24-year-old was delighted to receive his accolade at Windsor Park, on Tuesday stating: “We had a slow start to the season and for a long time, it looked like we would be in a relegation battle right until the final day of the season. Thankfully, we went on a fantastic run in the final few weeks of the season and pulled away from the bottom two.
“For me, the turning point was the day we lost 2-1 to Queen’s and they closed the gap to just three points. We realised then that we had to get our act together or else we would be in trouble.
“I think manager Brian Donaghy deserves a lot of credit for turning things around. He has done a superb job.”