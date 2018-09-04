Ireland and Stoke winger James McClean undergoes surgery in Dublin

JAMES McClean will undergo surgery on a wrist injury which has ruled him out of the Republic of Ireland's Nations League double header against Wales and Poland.

The Creggan man suffered the injury during training in Abbotstown today (Tuesday) and, after being assessed by the FAI medical team, he was brought to hospital for an X-ray and immediate surgery.

Former Derry City winger, McClean confirmed the untimely injury on his Instagram account with a picture of his bandaged wrist accompanied by the words 'Next step surgery. F**k it. One of those things!'

The Republic of Ireland squad took part in training at the FAI National Training Centre this morning ahead of the departure to Cardiff for this week's UEFA Nations League game with Wales and it's understood the Stoke winger fell heavily on his wrist.

Fellow Derry man , Brighton defender Shane Duffy (groin) and midfielder David Meyler (knee) had sat out training on Monday but both players were involved in the session on Tuesday that also included goalkeeper Sean McDermott and forward Jonathan Walters after they linked up with the squad.