IRISH CUP: McLaughlin delighted with solid away day win

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin was delighted his side drew near neighbours and Premiership high flyers Coleraine, in the Tennent’s Irish Cup sixth round.

The tie, which will take place at the Coleraine Showgrounds on Saturday February 3rd, is perfect as far as McLaughlin is concerned.

“Getting Coleraine is a good draw for us, we don’t have to travel far and it’s a North West derby, so there should be a good crowd,” he explained.

“Look, we know it’s going to be a tough tie but one that we’ll look forward to next month, but we have quite a few important league games before that and that’s what myself and the players will concentrate on.”

McLaughlin was delighted with his teams fifth round display at Knockbreda on Saturday. “It was comfortable because the boys made it that, as they were so good at Knockbreda, first half especially. They kept the ball really well and dominated the first 45 minutes.

“I think they were happy it was only 2-0 and we were a wee bit disappointed because we could have killed them off a wee bit more if we had have been more ruthless. But just like our last game, we just seen out the second half and didn’t give anything away.

“We kept our shape well and for the second game running we looked solid and saw out the second half and that’s grand as long as it goes your way.

“Gareth (Brown) has been brilliant for us, especially in recent weeks.

“He has been bright as a button and been his usual bubbly self. He hasn’t been starting many games but he’s such a team player and always gives his all when called upon. He scored today and worked his socks off.”